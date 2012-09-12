Club CaramelLahore based pop/rock duo
Club Caramel
Boom Boom
Boom Boom
Intaha Ho Gaya
Intaha Ho Gaya
Tere Bin
Tere Bin
Rolling in the Deep
Rolling in the Deep
Deewana
Deewana
