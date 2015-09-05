Jonah JonesBorn 31 December 1909. Died 29 April 2000
Jonah Jones
1909-12-31
Jonah Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonah Jones (born Robert Elliott Jones; December 31, 1909 – April 29, 2000) was a jazz trumpeter who created concise versions of jazz and swing and jazz standards that appealed to a mass audience. In the jazz community, it can be argued that he might be best appreciated for his work with Stuff Smith. He was sometimes referred to as "King Louis II," a reference to Louis Armstrong. Jones started playing alto saxophone at the age of 12 in the Booker T. Washington Community Center band in Louisville, Kentucky before quickly transitioning to trumpet, where he excelled.
Jonah Jones Tracks
Special Delivery
CAB CALLOWAY, Leon "Chu" Berry, Jonah Jones & CAB CALLOWAY
Special Delivery
Special Delivery
Composer
Last played on
A Foggy Day
Dakota Staton
A Foggy Day
A Foggy Day
Last played on
Drum Stomp (Crazy Rhythm)
Mack Walker
Drum Stomp (Crazy Rhythm)
Drum Stomp (Crazy Rhythm)
Composer
Last played on
After You've Gone
Jonah Jones
After You've Gone
After You've Gone
Last played on
Old Joe's Hittin' The Jug
James Sherman, Bobby Bennett, Mack Walker, Jonah Jones, Stuff Smith & Cozy Cole
Old Joe's Hittin' The Jug
Old Joe's Hittin' The Jug
Performer
After You've Gone
James Sherman, Bobby Bennett, Mack Walker, Jonah Jones, Stuff Smith & Cozy Cole
After You've Gone
After You've Gone
Performer
You'se A Viper
James Sherman, Bobby Bennett, Stuff Smith, Jonah Jones, Micky Waller & Cozy Cole
You'se A Viper
You'se A Viper
Performer
I Hope Gabriel Likes My Music
James Sherman, Bobby Bennett, Stuff Smith, Jonah Jones, Micky Waller & Cozy Cole
I Hope Gabriel Likes My Music
I Hope Gabriel Likes My Music
Performer
West End Blues
Jonah Jones
West End Blues
Baubles, Bangles and Beads
Jonah Jones
Baubles, Bangles and Beads
Jonah Jones Links
Similar Artists
