Mary Dillon (born 1964), is a folk singer from Northern Ireland, known for her work with the traditional band Déanta. She launched her solo career in 2010 with the release of an EP entitled Army Dreamers. She is the sister of singer Cara Dillon.
When A Man's In Love
Mary Dillon
John Condon
Mary Dillon
Ballyronan Maid
Mary Dillon
Bleacher Boy
Mary Dillon
The Boatman
Mary Dillon
The Month Of January
Mary Dillon
Knocknashee
Mary Dillon
The Coming Winter
Krista Detor
Edward On Lough Erne Shore
Mary Dillon
Dark Iniseoghain
Mary Dillon
