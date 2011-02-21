Linda McRae is a Canadian folk-roots-Americana musician. A multi-instrumentalist (clawhammer banjo, acoustic and electric guitars, accordion, bass, and Porchboard stomp box) singer-songwriter, she is a former member of Spirit of the West. She has released five albums, Flying Jenny, Cryin’ Out Loud, Carve It To The Heart, Rough Edges and Ragged Hearts and her most recent release, a career retrospective entitled 50 Shades of Red (June 2014).