Linda McRae
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5f94599-7057-47b3-9e7d-9596c8326b80
Linda McRae Biography (Wikipedia)
Linda McRae is a Canadian folk-roots-Americana musician. A multi-instrumentalist (clawhammer banjo, acoustic and electric guitars, accordion, bass, and Porchboard stomp box) singer-songwriter, she is a former member of Spirit of the West. She has released five albums, Flying Jenny, Cryin’ Out Loud, Carve It To The Heart, Rough Edges and Ragged Hearts and her most recent release, a career retrospective entitled 50 Shades of Red (June 2014).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Linda McRae Tracks
Sort by
Four & Twenty Blackbirds
Linda McRae
Four & Twenty Blackbirds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four & Twenty Blackbirds
Last played on
Linda McRae Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist