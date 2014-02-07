Badar Ali KhanBorn 17 February 1962. Died 2 March 2007
Badar Ali Khan
1962-02-17
Badar Ali Khan Biography (Wikipedia)
Badar Miandad Khan (17 February 1962 – 2 March 2007), also known as Badar Ali Khan, was a Pakistani qawwali singer. He released several albums in Pakistan. Several albums were also released under UK and Indian labels.
Badar Ali Khan Tracks
Nach Malanga (feat. Bally Sagoo)
Mera Sanwal Mithra
