Filippa GiordanoBorn 14 February 1974
Filippa Giordano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974-02-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5f5e522-8deb-4717-b430-8df8a196919e
Filippa Giordano Biography (Wikipedia)
Filippa Giordano (born February 14, 1974 in Palermo, Italy) is an Italian crossover singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Filippa Giordano Tracks
Sort by
Casta Diva
Filippa Giordano
Casta Diva
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Casta Diva
Last played on
Filippa Giordano Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist