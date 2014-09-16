RIOSinger in BEMANI
RIO
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5f5d762-6c9d-49c1-8798-0757f08ace88
RIO Tracks
Sort by
Solo
RIO
Solo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xd.jpglink
Solo
Last played on
Hideout
Rymes, RIO & L Marshall
Hideout
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hideout
Performer
Last played on
Wonder Boy
Slay, Chantelle Jackson & RIO
Wonder Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wonder Boy
Performer
Last played on
Wonder Boy
Slay, Chantelle & RIO
Wonder Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wonder Boy
Performer
Last played on
Manny Youngers
RIO
Manny Youngers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Manny Youngers
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist