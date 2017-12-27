Noel Gallagher's High Flying BirdsFormed 2011
Biography (Wikipedia)
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are an English rock band formed in 2010 as the solo moniker of former Oasis lead guitarist and songwriter Noel Gallagher. The touring band consists of former Oasis guitarist Gem Archer, former Oasis session pianist Mike Rowe, former Oasis drummer Chris Sharrock, and The Zutons bassist Russell Pritchard. The band has also had a variety of guests contribute to their albums such as the Crouch End Festival Chorus, Amorphous Androgynous, Johnny Marr and Paul Weller.
Since his departure from Oasis in August 2009, many speculated that Gallagher might record a solo album. In July 2011, he held a press conference to confirm that this was the case, after denying rumours from his brother Liam Gallagher that he had already heard the tracks featured on it. Later that year, Noel released the project's self-titled debut album. Several singles from the album were released, including "The Death of You and Me", "If I Had a Gun...", "AKA... What a Life!", "Dream On" and "Everybody's on the Run". In 2015, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds released their second album, Chasing Yesterday. Their third, Who Built the Moon?, followed in November 2017.
- Noel Gallagher sings AKA... What a Life!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dztnk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dztnk.jpg2014-12-10T15:14:00.000ZNoel Gallagher performs AKA... What a Life! from Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02dzvzs
Noel Gallagher sings AKA... What a Life!
- Noel Gallagher sings AKA... Broken Arrowhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dztgc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dztgc.jpg2014-12-10T15:10:00.000ZNoel Gallagher performs AKA... Broken Arrow from Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02dzvpd
Noel Gallagher sings AKA... Broken Arrow
- Noel Gallagher sings Everybody's on the Runhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dzskg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dzskg.jpg2014-12-10T14:59:00.000ZEverybody's on the Run from the album Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02dzvf1
Noel Gallagher sings Everybody's on the Run
- Noel Gallagher sings If I Had a Gunhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dzsx1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dzsx1.jpg2014-12-10T14:56:00.000ZNoel Gallagher performs If I Had a Gun from his album Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02dzvp9
Noel Gallagher sings If I Had a Gun
- Noel Gallagher chats to Jo Whileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p028qrfj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p028qrfj.jpg2014-10-14T16:55:00.000ZNoel joined Jo to announce his second solo album as Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p028p8bq
Noel Gallagher chats to Jo Whiley
Holy Mountain
It's A Beautiful World
AKA... What A Life!
Everybody's On The Run
In The Heat Of The Moment
Ballad Of The Mighty I
Let The Lord Shine A Light On Me
If Love Is The Law
The Dying Of The Light
Fort Knox
Keep On Reaching
Lock All The Doors
