Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are an English rock band formed in 2010 as the solo moniker of former Oasis lead guitarist and songwriter Noel Gallagher. The touring band consists of former Oasis guitarist Gem Archer, former Oasis session pianist Mike Rowe, former Oasis drummer Chris Sharrock, and The Zutons bassist Russell Pritchard. The band has also had a variety of guests contribute to their albums such as the Crouch End Festival Chorus, Amorphous Androgynous, Johnny Marr and Paul Weller.

Since his departure from Oasis in August 2009, many speculated that Gallagher might record a solo album. In July 2011, he held a press conference to confirm that this was the case, after denying rumours from his brother Liam Gallagher that he had already heard the tracks featured on it. Later that year, Noel released the project's self-titled debut album. Several singles from the album were released, including "The Death of You and Me", "If I Had a Gun...", "AKA... What a Life!", "Dream On" and "Everybody's on the Run". In 2015, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds released their second album, Chasing Yesterday. Their third, Who Built the Moon?, followed in November 2017.