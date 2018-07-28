Pat and Mick were a British vocal duo, consisting of popular radio personalities Pat Sharp and Mick Brown, both of whom are from London. They released a charity single, a cover version, each year from 1988 to 1993, achieving a top 10 hit with their 1989 single. The royalties from their record sales were donated to Capital FM's 'Help A London Child' charity. All their singles were produced by Stock Aitken & Waterman, except "Shake Your Groove Thing" and "Hot Hot Hot", both of which were produced by Stock & Waterman. With their last single released in 1993, they have no immediate plans to collaborate on future charity singles. In 1993, they released their only album "Don't Stop Dancin'", which compiled all their singles and b-sides on a continuous mix.

In 2010, Pat & Mick appeared on the Identity Parade round on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, however Phill Jupitus's team were only asked to identify Mick.

In 2011, Sharp entered I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!. Also in 2011, iTunes re-released "I Haven't Stopped Dancing Yet".