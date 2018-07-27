Maxwell Cadien Sedgley, known as Max Sedgley, is a British producer, drummer and disc jockey, currently signed to the independent record label, Sunday Best (founded by Rob da Bank), and Jalapeno Records. In 2004, Sedgley released his first single, "Happy", a remix of which was later used by ITV as the theme music to their coverage of the Euro 2004 football tournament, was featured in the EA sports game FIFA Street as well as in a promotional advert for Super Mario Galaxy . It has also been used on adverts for Ambrosia and Bacardi Rum. It reached #30 in the UK Singles Chart in July 2004.