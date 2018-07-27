Max Sedgley
Max Sedgley Biography (Wikipedia)
Maxwell Cadien Sedgley, known as Max Sedgley, is a British producer, drummer and disc jockey, currently signed to the independent record label, Sunday Best (founded by Rob da Bank), and Jalapeno Records. In 2004, Sedgley released his first single, "Happy", a remix of which was later used by ITV as the theme music to their coverage of the Euro 2004 football tournament, was featured in the EA sports game FIFA Street as well as in a promotional advert for Super Mario Galaxy . It has also been used on adverts for Ambrosia and Bacardi Rum. It reached #30 in the UK Singles Chart in July 2004.
Max Sedgley Tracks
Happy
Happy
Happy
Funky Breaks with Drums
Funky Breaks with Drums
Peter Gunn (Max Sedgley Remix)
Peter Gunn (Max Sedgley Remix)
Peter Gunn (Max Sedgley Remix)
Happy (Make You Happy)
Happy (Make You Happy)
Happy (Make You Happy)
Happy (in Rio)
Happy (in Rio)
Happy (in Rio)
All Around Me - Soul Unsigned Records
All Around Me - Soul Unsigned Records
All Around Me - Soul Unsigned Records
'Devil Inside'-Aldo Vanucci remix
'Devil Inside'-Aldo Vanucci remix
Sounboy (Kraak Smaak Remix)
Sounboy (Kraak Smaak Remix)
Sound Boy (Featuring Tor Cesay) (Kraak & Smaak Remix)
Sound Boy (Featuring Tor Cesay) (Kraak & Smaak Remix)
Something Special
Something Special
Something Special
