Heinrich Heine. Born 13 December 1797. Died 17 February 1856
Heinrich Heine
1797-12-13
Heinrich Heine Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Johann Heinrich Heine (13 December 1797 – 17 February 1856) was a German-Jewish poet, journalist, essayist, and literary critic. He is best known outside of Germany for his early lyric poetry, which was set to music in the form of Lieder (art songs) by composers such as Robert Schumann and Franz Schubert. Heine's later verse and prose are distinguished by their satirical wit and irony. He is considered part of the Young Germany movement. His radical political views led to many of his works being banned by German authorities, which however only added to his fame. Heine spent the last 25 years of his life as an expatriate in Paris.
Heinrich Heine Tracks
Dichterliebe for voice and piano (Op.48)
Robert Schumann
Liederkreis (Op.24)
Robert Schumann
Auf Flugen des Gesanges [On Wings of Song] (Op.34 no.2)
Felix Mendelssohn
4 Lieder: Lorelei; Frisch gesungen; Jäger aus Kurpfalz; In einem kühlen Grunde
Friedrich Silcher
Meerfahrt (Op.96 No.4)
Johannes Brahms
Der Tod, das ist die kuhle Nacht
Johannes Brahms
Schwanengesang (D.957)
Franz Schubert
Du bist wie eine Blume, Op.25 No.24 (from Myrthen) (You are so like a flower)
Robert Schumann
3 Songs from Op.6 - Nos.4 to 6
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
