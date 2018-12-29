Ali Shaheed Muhammad (born August 11, 1970) is an American hip hop DJ, record producer, and rapper, best known as a member of A Tribe Called Quest. With Q-Tip and Phife Dawg (and sometimes Jarobi White), the group released six studio albums from 1990 to 2016.

Muhammad is a Muslim. Together with Jay Dee and Q-Tip, he formed the music-production collective the Ummah.

After the group disbanded, Muhammad formed the R&B supergroup Lucy Pearl with Dawn Robinson, formerly of En Vogue and Raphael Saadiq, formerly of Tony! Toni! Toné!, releasing one album in 2000. On October 12, 2004 he released his debut solo album, Shaheedullah and Stereotypes. He is currently the co-host of NPR's Microphone Check radio show.

In 2016, Muhammad co-produced the soundtrack to the Luke Cage TV series with Adrian Younge. He reprised his production with Younge for season 2 in 2018.