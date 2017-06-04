Haochen ZhangBorn 3 June 1990
Haochen Zhang
1990-06-03
Biography
Haochen Zhang (Chinese: 张昊辰; pinyin: zhāng hàochén) (born June 3, 1990) is a Chinese pianist from Shanghai, China. He was a Gold Medalist and First Prize winner of the Thirteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2009, becoming one of the youngest winners in the history of the competition. Zhang received a 2017 Avery Fisher Career Grant in recognition of his outstanding talents.
Piano Sonata 1.X.1905, JW VIII/19
Leos Janáček
Kinderszenen, Op. 15: No. 3. Hasche-Mann (Catch-as-catch-can)
Robert Schumann
Past BBC Events
Proms 2014: Prom 2: Elgar, Tchaikovsky, Mussorgsky & Liszt
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehqc8g
Royal Albert Hall
19 Jul 2014
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02381jp.jpg
19
Jul
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 2: Elgar, Tchaikovsky, Mussorgsky & Liszt
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
