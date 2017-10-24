The Killjoys70s UK punk band. Formed 1977. Disbanded 1978
The Killjoys
1977
The Killjoys Biography (Wikipedia)
Not to be confused with the American punk-rock band My Chemical Romance or Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.
The Killjoys were a punk band from Birmingham, England, formed in 1976, with members including Kevin Rowland and Kevin "Al" Archer, who would later form Dexys Midnight Runners, and Ghislaine "Gil" Weston, who would later join Girlschool. Although their releases while still together were limited to one single, subsequent interest has seen an album of their recordings released.
The Killjoys Tracks
Naive
Naive
Last played on
Johnny Won't Get To Heaven
Johnny Won't Get To Heaven
Last played on
All the Way (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 13 Feb 1978)
All the Way (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 13 Feb 1978)
Ghislaine (John Peel Session, 13 Feb 1978)
Ghislaine (John Peel Session, 13 Feb 1978)
Last played on
Smoke Your Own (John Peel Session, 13 Feb 1978)
Smoke Your Own (John Peel Session, 13 Feb 1978)
Spit On Me (John Peel Session, 13 Feb 1978)
Spit On Me (John Peel Session, 13 Feb 1978)
Last played on
