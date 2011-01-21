Sam La More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5e9ce74-b1b8-49af-b70a-8fb04840b99e
Sam La More Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam Littlemore, also known as Sam La More, is an Australian record producer, songwriter and recording artist working in Sydney and Los Angeles. Littlemore, a member of dance music trio Pnau, is best known for being involved in the production of "What You Waiting For?" (2004) by Gwen Stefani, "Changes" (2013) by Faul & Wad Ad vs. Pnau, "Can't Get Better Than This" (2012) by Parachute Youth, "High" (2013) by Peking Duk, "Don't Hold Back" (2007) by The Potbelleez and songs with Nellee Hooper, Rick Nowels, Nelly Furtado on Loose (2006), Arthur Baker, Pnau and Tonite Only. He has won multiple ARIA and APRA Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sam La More Tracks
Sort by
I Wish It Could Last
Sam La More
I Wish It Could Last
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wish It Could Last
Last played on
Sam La More Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist