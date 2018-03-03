HerculesHouse, alias of Marshall Jefferson. Born 19 September 1959
Hercules
1959-09-19
Hercules Biography (Wikipedia)
Marshall Jefferson (born September 19, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois) is an American musician, working in house music, in particular, the subgenres of Chicago house and deep house.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hercules Tracks
Curse & Cure (PBR Streetgang Cocktail Dub Mix)
Hercules & Love Affair
7 Ways
Hercules
Do You Feel The Same
Hercules
Do You Feel The Same?
Hercules
7 Ways To Jack
Hercules
Hercules Links
