Gayle Adams is an American urban contemporary and house music musician, who is best known for her hit singles "Love Fever", "Stretch'in Out" and "Your Love Is A Lifesaver." She recorded two albums for the dance-oriented Prelude record label in the early 1980s, which were written and produced by the Washington D.C. based record producers, Willie Lester and guitarist Rodney Brown. Adams most successful single was 1981's, "Love Fever" which reached number six on the US dance charts, and number 24 on the soul singles chart. "Stretch'in Out" peaked at number 64 in the UK Singles Chart in July 1980. Her most recent hit single was "I'm Warning You" (1984).