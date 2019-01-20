Gayle Adams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5e51c99-000e-4cb9-96d3-0926c53fded7
Gayle Adams Biography (Wikipedia)
Gayle Adams is an American urban contemporary and house music musician, who is best known for her hit singles "Love Fever", "Stretch'in Out" and "Your Love Is A Lifesaver." She recorded two albums for the dance-oriented Prelude record label in the early 1980s, which were written and produced by the Washington D.C. based record producers, Willie Lester and guitarist Rodney Brown. Adams most successful single was 1981's, "Love Fever" which reached number six on the US dance charts, and number 24 on the soul singles chart. "Stretch'in Out" peaked at number 64 in the UK Singles Chart in July 1980. Her most recent hit single was "I'm Warning You" (1984).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gayle Adams Tracks
Sort by
Love Fever
Gayle Adams
Love Fever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Fever
Last played on
I'm Warning You (12" Mix)
Gayle Adams
I'm Warning You (12" Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby I Need Your Loving
Gayle Adams
Baby I Need Your Loving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby I Need Your Loving
Last played on
Your Love is a Lifesaver
Gayle Adams
Your Love is a Lifesaver
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Love is a Lifesaver
Last played on
Stretchin' out
Gayle Adams
Stretchin' out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stretchin' out
Last played on
Don't Blame It On Me
Gayle Adams
Don't Blame It On Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Blame It On Me
Last played on
Let's Go All The Way
Gayle Adams
Let's Go All The Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Go All The Way
Last played on
Gayle Adams Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist