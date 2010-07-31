Joseph GibbsBorn 1699. Died 12 December 1788
Joseph Gibbs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1699
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5df452e-9858-4596-b1b6-463729112920
Joseph Gibbs Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Gibbs may refer to:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joseph Gibbs Tracks
Sort by
Violin Sonata No.1
Joseph Gibbs
Violin Sonata No.1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Violin Sonata No.1
Last played on
Back to artist