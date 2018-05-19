Ramzi AburedwanBorn 1979
Ramzi Aburedwan
1979
Ramzi Aburedwan Biography (Wikipedia)
Ramzi Aburedwan (Arabic:رمزي أبو رضوان, born 1979) is a Palestinian composer, arranger, educator; and viola and buzuq player. He is the bandleader of Ensemble Dal’Ouna and the Palestine National Ensemble of Arabic Music. He founded the al Kamandjâti music centre and has collaborated with several international and renowned musicians. He first studied at the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music and then in the Regional Conservatory of Angers (France). Several documentaries have been made of his life, including Its Not a Gun (2005) and Just Play (2012). He is the main subject of the book Children of the Stone: The Power of Music in a Hard Land by Sandy Tolan (2015).
Sodfa
Sodfa
Rahil (Palestine)
Rahil (Palestine)
Kafkef Domouak
Kafkef Domouak
Aburedwan: Bahar
Aburedwan: Bahar
Sans Adresse
Sans Adresse
