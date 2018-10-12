The FallEnglish post-punk group founded by Mark E. Smith. Formed 1976. Disbanded 2018
The Fall were an English post-punk band, formed in 1976 in Prestwich, Greater Manchester. They underwent many line-up changes, with vocalist and founder Mark E. Smith as the only constant member. The Fall's long-term musicians included drummers Paul Hanley and Karl Burns; guitarists Marc Riley, Craig Scanlon and Brix Smith; and bassist Steve Hanley, whose melodic, circular bass lines are widely credited with shaping the band's sound from early 1980s albums such as Hex Enduction Hour to the late 1990s.
First associated with the late 1970s punk movement, the Fall's music underwent numerous stylistic changes, often concurrently with changes in the group's lineup. Nonetheless, their music has generally been characterised by an abrasive, repetitive guitar-driven sound, tense bass and drum rhythms, and Smith's caustic lyrics, described by critic Simon Reynolds as "a kind of Northern English magic realism that mixed industrial grime with the unearthly and uncanny, voiced through a unique, one-note delivery somewhere between amphetamine-spiked rant and alcohol-addled yarn." While the Fall never achieved widespread success beyond minor hit singles in the late 1980s and early 1990s, they have maintained a strong cult following.
- The Fall - I Can Hear The Grass Grow (Later Archive 2005)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w2vxq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w2vxq.jpg2018-01-25T17:33:00.000ZThe Fall perform I Can Hear The Grass Grow on Later... with Jools Holland in 2005https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05w2r0h
- The Fall - Blindness (Later Archive 2005)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w2v2l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w2v2l.jpg2018-01-25T17:26:00.000ZThe Fall perform Blindness on Later... with Jools Holland in 2005https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05w2qw7
- “Once it’s got you, you never let go” – Stewart Lee on the music of The Fallhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w2j3k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w2j3k.jpg2018-01-25T16:22:00.000ZMark Radcliffe talks to Stewart Lee about the legacy of Mark E Smith.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05w2g4k
- Sharon Horgan - "The Fall were pretty much the only band I listened to in the early 90s"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w1vj2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w1vj2.jpg2018-01-25T13:20:00.000ZActor Sharon Horgan take us on an intimate journey of her favourite band as she discusses their significance and plays out the tracks that meant so much to her in the early 90s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05w1rkf
- Marc Riley and Gideon Coe reflect on the death of Mark E. Smithhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w1jt3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w1jt3.jpg2018-01-25T11:26:00.000ZGideon speaks to Marc following the passing of the Fall's frontman.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05w1fbz
- Brix Smith-Start talks to Mark Radcliffe about joining The Fallhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03p3vkn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03p3vkn.jpg2016-03-26T13:50:00.000ZSinger, guitarist, writer and TV presenter Brix Smith-Start talks to Mark Radcliffe about her memoirs and time in The Fall.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03p3vmf
- Steve Hanley: Life In The Fallhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p028gc0b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p028gc0b.jpg2014-10-11T08:41:00.000ZThe Fall's longest serving member (after Mark E Smith) describes life in the band.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p028gc0s
The Fall Tracks
M5
Mr. Pharmacist
Lost In Music
Victoria
Cruiser's Creek
There's A Ghost In My House
C.R.E.E.P
Totally Wired
Behind The Counter
Hip Priest
Lie Dream Of A Casino Soul
Theme From Sparta FC
Eat Y'Self Fitter
US 80's-90's
Shoulder Pads 1#
New Day In Hell
Cab It Up
How I Wrote Elastic Man
A Lot Of Wind
The N.W.R.A
New Big Prinz
Put Away
Glam Racket - Manchester Roadhouse 1995
The Joke (Radio 1 In Concert, 29 Apr 1994)
Pearl City - Manchester Roadhouse 1995
Pay Your Rates
I'm Going To Spain
Hark! The herald angels sing
No Xmas For John Quays
Rowche Rumble
Glastonbury: 2015
6 Music Festival: 2015
