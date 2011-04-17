Virgilio MazzocchiBorn 22 July 1597. Died 3 October 1646
Virgilio Mazzocchi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1597-07-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5d9abc8-841b-494f-85f0-27f1d474e1b4
Virgilio Mazzocchi Biography (Wikipedia)
Virgilio Mazzocchi (22 July 1597 bapt. – 3 October 1646) was an Italian baroque composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Virgilio Mazzocchi Tracks
Sort by
Sospirate bellezze
Virgilio Mazzocchi
Sospirate bellezze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sospirate bellezze
Last played on
Virgilio Mazzocchi Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist