The April Maze are a British/Australian alternative folk duo consisting of Todd Mayhew (vocals, guitar, banjo) and Sivan Agam (vocals, cello, guitar). They issued their first release in 2008 and have toured Australia, New Zealand, UK, Germany and Canada.

