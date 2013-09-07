The April MazeAustralian Group
The April Maze
The April Maze Biography (Wikipedia)
The April Maze are a British/Australian alternative folk duo consisting of Todd Mayhew (vocals, guitar, banjo) and Sivan Agam (vocals, cello, guitar). They issued their first release in 2008 and have toured Australia, New Zealand, UK, Germany and Canada.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
