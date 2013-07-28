Jeremy Zuckerman
Jeremy Zuckerman
Jeremy Zuckerman Biography
Jeremy Zuckerman is an American composer and musician mostly known for composing the score of the TV series Avatar: The Last Airbender and its sequel The Legend of Korra. He studied at Berklee College of Music, Boston, and California Institute of the Arts and has collaborated with musicians such as David Lee Roth.
Begin (Jeremy Zuckerman Remix)
