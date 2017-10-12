Lulu Rouge
Lulu Rouge Biography
Lulu Rouge is a Danish duo consisting of DJ T.O.M. and DJ Buda, both well-known names in the club and electronica scene.
T.O.M. has been Trentemøller's permanent sidekick for several years and is also the man behind ArtRebels Rec., which is a part of ArtRebels network with a focus on design, art and music.
Buda is a DJ and producer and has worked with names like Bliss, Laid Back, DJ These, Ganga, Télépopmusik, Phil Mison and Sergio Mendes. He is also part of the chill-out group Banzai Republic.
Lulu Rouge has recently had a hand in the new albums from both Fagget Fairys, Camille Jones and Joker.
Lulu Rouge Tracks
Within You (Lulu Rouge Remix)
Gus Gus
Within You (Lulu Rouge Remix)
Within You (Lulu Rouge Remix)
Bless You (Trentemøller Remix)
Lulu Rouge
Bless You (Trentemøller Remix)
Bless You (Trentemøller Remix)
Romano Song (ft Annisette Koppel)
Lulu Rouge
Romano Song (ft Annisette Koppel)
Sign Me Out (Hankat remix)
Lulu Rouge
Sign Me Out (Hankat remix)
Sign Me Out (Hankat remix)
Bless you
Lulu Rouge
Bless you
Bless you
Bless You (Trentmoller Remix)
Lulu Rouge
Bless You (Trentmoller Remix)
Melankoli
Lulu Rouge
Melankoli
Melankoli
