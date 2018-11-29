Anton RodgersBorn 10 January 1933. Died 1 December 2007
Anton Rodgers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1933-01-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5d3ea61-fb70-4cd9-a574-0cdf5ce9679d
Anton Rodgers Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony "Anton" Rodgers (10 January 1933 – 1 December 2007) was an English actor and occasional director. He performed on stage, in film, in television dramas and sitcoms. He starred in the sitcoms Fresh Fields (ITV, 1984–86), as well its sequel series French Fields (ITV, 1989–91) and May to December (BBC, 1989–94).
I Can Just Imagine It
The Roses Of Success
The Roses Of Success
