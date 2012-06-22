CAPSULEJapanese. Formed 1997
1997
CAPSULE Biography (Wikipedia)
Capsule (カプセル Kapuseru, stylized as CAPSULE since autumn 2013 and previously as capsule) is a Japanese electronica band consisting of record producer Yasutaka Nakata and vocalist Toshiko Koshijima.
CAPSULE Tracks
More More More
