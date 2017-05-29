Gregory MooreTenor
Gregory Moore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5ccfe66-92a8-403d-8526-c03445b1a68f
Gregory Moore Tracks
Sort by
Te Deum 'Collegium Regale'
Herbert Howells
Te Deum 'Collegium Regale'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
Te Deum 'Collegium Regale'
Last played on
Psalm 121
Herbert Howells
Psalm 121
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
Psalm 121
Last played on
Take him, earth, for cherishing (feat. Simon Williams, Peter Barley, Stephen Cleobury & Gregory Moore)
Choir of King’s College, Cambridge
Take him, earth, for cherishing (feat. Simon Williams, Peter Barley, Stephen Cleobury & Gregory Moore)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzq.jpglink
Take him, earth, for cherishing (feat. Simon Williams, Peter Barley, Stephen Cleobury & Gregory Moore)
Last played on
Back to artist