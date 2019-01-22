Beach HouseFormed 2004
Beach House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqxr2.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5cc67b8-1cc4-453b-96e8-44487acdebea
Beach House Biography (Wikipedia)
Beach House is an American dream pop duo formed in Baltimore, Maryland in 2004. The band consists of vocalist and keyboardist Victoria Legrand and guitarist, keyboardist, and backup vocalist Alex Scally.
Their self-titled debut album was released in 2006 to critical acclaim and has been followed by Devotion (2008), Teen Dream (2010), Bloom (2012), Depression Cherry and Thank Your Lucky Stars (2015), B-sides and Rarities (2017), and 7 (2018).
Beach House Tracks
Zebra
Norway
Majorette
New Year
On the Sea
Alien
Lazuli
Sparks
Alien (Radio Edit)
D.A.R.L.I.N.G.
Myth
Black Car
Walk In The Park
Drunk In LA
Turtle Island
Dark Spring
Space Song
L'Inconnue
10:37
Woo
Lemon Glow
Playlists featuring Beach House
Upcoming Events
26
May
2019
Beach House, Metronomy, Toro y Moi, Kurt Vile, HONNE, Christine and the Queens, Maribou State, Cuco, Rina Sawayama, Ezra Collective and Baloji
Victoria Park, London, UK
Past BBC Events
6 Music at Latitude: 2013
Henham Park, Suffolk
2013-07-21T19:08:48
21
Jul
2013
6 Music at Latitude: 2013
Henham Park, Suffolk
