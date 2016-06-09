Max ReinhardtAustrian-born theatre director and producer. Born 9 September 1873. Died 30 October 1943
Max Reinhardt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1873-09-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5cbe7aa-75ce-44b1-951f-18b10a85f9b9
Max Reinhardt Biography (Wikipedia)
Max Reinhardt (September 9, 1873 – October 30, 1943) was an Austrian-born theatre and film director, intendant, and theatrical producer. With his innovative stage productions, he is regarded as one of the most prominent directors of German-language theatre in the early 20th century. In 1920, he established the Salzburg Festival with the performance of Hofmannsthal's Jedermann.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Max Reinhardt Performances & Interviews
- Irmin Schmidt: Jaki was one of the most important people in my lifehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zr2ms.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zr2ms.jpg2017-04-11T10:04:00.000ZIrmin Schmidt, founder of pioneering Krautrock band Can, discusses The Can Project with Max Reinhardt and pays tribute to drummer Jaki Liebezeit, who died in January of this year.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zr1zr
Irmin Schmidt: Jaki was one of the most important people in my life
- Anna & Elizabeth, Asiq Nargile and Bady-Dorzhu Ondar in sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04762tq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04762tq.jpg2016-09-08T10:02:00.000ZAnna & Elizabeth, Asiq Nargile and Alash Ensemble's Bady-Dorzhu Ondar in sessionhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04762zm
Anna & Elizabeth, Asiq Nargile and Bady-Dorzhu Ondar in session
- David Toop on intimacy and the art of the mixtapehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zzm9f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zzm9f.jpg2016-06-30T12:44:00.000ZSound artist, writer and composer David Toop talks to Max Reinhardt about intimacy and the art of the mixtape ahead of his own exclusive compilation for Late Junction.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zzmcs
David Toop on intimacy and the art of the mixtape
Max Reinhardt Tracks
Sort by
On Tram 22...Prague April 2013
Max Reinhardt
On Tram 22...Prague April 2013
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On Tram 22...Prague April 2013
Last played on
Sonata in F major for two oboes and two bassoons
Lutz Klepel, Achim Beyer, Johann Friedrich Fasch, Burkhard Glaetzner, Ingo Goritzki, Max Reinhardt, Siegfried Pank & Christine Schornsheim
Sonata in F major for two oboes and two bassoons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata in F major for two oboes and two bassoons
Performer
Last played on
In The Palace Woods (2)
Max Reinhardt
In The Palace Woods (2)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Palace Woods (2)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2003: Prom 21 - Late 'Late Junction' Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezgzc8
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-02T19:51:09
2
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 21 - Late 'Late Junction' Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist