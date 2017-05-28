Frans RasmussenBorn 9 June 1944
Frans Rasmussen
1944-06-09
Frans Rasmussen Tracks
Sea and Sun, BVN102
Rued Langgaard
Singer
Last played on
Korsfarerne - Part 2 - closing scene
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Orchestra
Ensemble
Last played on
Korsfarerne - The Sirens' Song of Temptation
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Orchestra
Ensemble
Last played on
The Star in the East, BVN 180
Rued Langgaard
Singer
Last played on
Korsfarerne [The Crusaders], Part II: Chorus of the Spirits of Darkness
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Last played on
The Star in the East
Rued Langgaard
Singer
Last played on
Scherzo for String Orchestra, Op 6
Frans Rasmussen
Performer
Last played on
