David Axelrod Born 17 April 1933. Died 5 February 2017
David Axelrod
1933-04-17
David Axelrod Biography (Wikipedia)
David Axelrod (April 17, 1931 – February 5, 2017) was an American composer, arranger, and producer. After starting out as a staff producer for record companies specializing in jazz, Axelrod became known by the mid-1960s in soul and jazz circles for his recording skills. In 1968, he embarked on a solo career and released several eccentric albums during the 1970s that showcased his characteristic sound, which combined heavily microphoned drums and baroque orchestration, and avant garde themes ranging from the environment to heightened mental awareness. With his early solo projects, Axelrod was one of the first recording artists to fuse elements of jazz, rock, and R&B.
David Axelrod Tracks
Holy Thursday
David Axelrod
Holy Thursday
Holy Thursday
Song Of Innocence
David Axelrod
Song Of Innocence
Song Of Innocence
The Warnings Part 2
David Axelrod
The Warnings Part 2
The Warnings Part 2
The Warnings Part 1
David Axelrod
The Warnings Part 1
The Warnings Part 1
The Sick Rose
David Axelrod
The Sick Rose
The Sick Rose
The Mental Traveler
David Axelrod
The Mental Traveler
The Mental Traveler
Mucho Chupar
David Axelrod
Mucho Chupar
Mucho Chupar
The Human Abstract
David Axelrod
The Human Abstract
The Human Abstract
A Little Girl Lost
David Axelrod
A Little Girl Lost
The Little Children (feat. Ras Kass)
David Axelrod
The Little Children (feat. Ras Kass)
The Little Children (feat. Ras Kass)
Earth Rot Pt. 3
David Axelrod
Earth Rot Pt. 3
Earth Rot Pt. 3
The Dream
David Axelrod
The Dream
The Dream
The Smile
The Smile
The Smile
Merlin's Prophecy
Merlin's Prophecy
Merlin's Prophecy
Urizen
Urizen
Urizen
David Axelrod
Get Up Off Your Knees
Get Up Off Your Knees
A Divine Image
David Axelrod
A Divine Image
A Divine Image
Rêverie
David Axelrod
Rêverie
Rêverie
Miles Away
Miles Away
Miles Away
Ken Russell
Ken Russell
Ken Russell
The Signs
The Signs
The Signs
The Signs Part 1
David Axelrod
The Signs Part 1
The Signs Part 1
The Edge
David Axelrod
The Edge
The Edge
Loved Boy (feat. Lou Rawls)
David Axelrod
Loved Boy (feat. Lou Rawls)
Loved Boy (feat. Lou Rawls)
Warning Talk Part 1
David Axelrod
Warning Talk Part 1
Warning Talk Part 1
