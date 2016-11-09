Gloria Gaynor
1949-09-07
Gloria Gaynor Biography
Gloria Gaynor (born September 7, 1949) is an American singer, best known for the disco era hits "I Will Survive" (Hot 100 number 1, 1979), "Never Can Say Goodbye" (Hot 100 number 9, 1974), "Let Me Know (I Have a Right)" (Hot 100 number 42, 1980) and "I Am What I Am" (R&B number 82, 1983).
Gloria Gaynor Tracks
NEVER CAN SAY GOODBYE
Davis
NEVER CAN SAY GOODBYE
NEVER CAN SAY GOODBYE
Never Can Say Goodbye
Gloria Gaynor
Never Can Say Goodbye
Never Can Say Goodbye
I Am What I Am
Gloria Gaynor
I Am What I Am
I Am What I Am
I Will Survive
Gloria Gaynor
I Will Survive
I Will Survive
Reach Out, I'll Be There
Gloria Gaynor
Reach Out, I'll Be There
Reach Out, I'll Be There
How High The Moon
Gloria Gaynor
How High The Moon
How High The Moon
