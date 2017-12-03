Gus ViseurBorn 15 May 1915. Died 25 August 1974
1915-05-15
Gus Viseur Biography (Wikipedia)
Gus Viseur, born Gustave-Joseph Viseur (15 May 1915 – 25 August 1974) was a Belgian/French button accordionist.
Gus Viseur was a virtuoso in the musette genre, during the swing era in the 1930s. He is the only jazz accordionist who is a member of the famous Hot Club de France, conducted by Charles Delaunay.
Gus Viseur Tracks
Flambée Montalbanaise
Gus Viseur
Swing Valse
Gus Viseur
Jeannette
Gus Viseur
