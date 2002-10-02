Rolf Jacob Sartorius (born October 2, 2002) is an American singer and internet personality, who rose to fame via social media from posting lip-syncing videos on musical.ly and TikTok. In 2016, he released his debut single "Sweatshirt", which reached the Hot 100 charts in the United States and Canada. Jacob Sartorius was the 9th most searched musical artist of 2016.

On January 20, 2017, Sartorius released his debut extended play The Last Text which included eight songs. The EP charted in the albums charts in the United States, Canada, Scotland, New Zealand, Republic of Ireland and Australia. His debut concert tour The Last Text World Tour took place the same year. Then he released his second EP, Left Me Hangin'. In November 2018, Sartorius released his third EP, Better With You, the 2 latter EPs failed to make any chart impact globally.