Triana Park (Latvian: Triānas Parks) is a Latvian group consisting of vocalist Agnese Rakovska, guitarist Artūrs Strautiņš, drummer Edgars Viļums and bassist Kristaps Ērglis.

Triana Park is one of the most extravagant acts from their homeland – Latvia. Their sound is unique and eclectic as it combines pop and electronic with hints of hip-hop and some bold rock vibes. The band was founded in 2008 by Agnese Rakovska, who is also the leader of the band. She is backed up by Arturs Strautins (guitar), Edgars Vilums (drums) and Kristaps Erglis (bass). To date they have released two records; their debut, EnterTainment, in 2010 and an EP, Triana Park, in 2014.

They represented Latvia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with their song "Line" They also previously attempted to represent the nation in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012.