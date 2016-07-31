Jacob BannonBorn 15 October 1976
Jacob Bannon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1976-10-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5c2a3e1-a52a-4af6-8e3f-aa2c4dc69af7
Jacob Bannon Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacob Bannon (born October 15, 1976) is the vocalist, lyricist, and graphic artist for the American metalcore band Converge. He is the founder and owner of the record label Deathwish Inc. and the author of many visual works for independent punk rock and heavy metal musicians. Bannon has also composed and performed experimental music as Supermachiner with Ryan Parker and more recently as Wear Your Wounds.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jacob Bannon Tracks
Sort by
Go on Without Me (feat. Jacob Bannon)
MSTRKRFT
Go on Without Me (feat. Jacob Bannon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvw8.jpglink
Go on Without Me (feat. Jacob Bannon)
Last played on
Back to artist