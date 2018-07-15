The Janáček Philharmonic Orchestra is a noted orchestra based in Ostrava in the northeast of the Czech Republic. It is named after the famous Czech composer Leoš Janáček. For previous US-projects it has performed under the name Czech Symphony Orchestra and Czech Radio Orchestra. Its current conductor is Heiko Mathias Förster.

The orchestra was established in 1954 and has toured all across the world. At present it is a 116 piece orchestra and since 1997 the orchestra has concentrated on performing recent compositions by composers such as Earle Brown, John Cage, Maria de Alvear, Morton Feldman, Petr Kotik, Alvin Lucier, Pauline Oliveros, Somei Satoh, Martin Smolka, Karlheinz Stockhausen, Toru Takemitsu, Edgard Varese, and Christian Wolff.

In 2008, the orchestra performed the world premiere of the Rachmaninoff/Warenberg: Piano Concerto "No. 5" a work derived from Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2, arranged as a concertante for piano and orchestra by Alexander Warenberg. The recording was issued on the Brilliant Classics label and was largely well-received despite not being an original work of Rachmaninoff's. The orchestra was led by its present director of music Theodore Kuchar with Wolfram Schmitt-Leonardy as soloist.