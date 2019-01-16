Paul DesmondBorn 25 November 1924. Died 30 May 1977
Paul Desmond
1924-11-25
Paul Desmond Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Desmond (born Paul Emil Breitenfeld, November 25, 1924 – May 30, 1977) was an American jazz alto saxophonist and composer, best known for his work with the Dave Brubeck Quartet and for composing that group's biggest hit, "Take Five". He was one of the most popular musicians to come out of the cool jazz scene.
In addition to his work with Brubeck, he led several groups and collaborated with Gerry Mulligan, Chet Baker, Jim Hall, and Ed Bickert. After years of chain smoking and poor health, Desmond succumbed to lung cancer in 1977 after a tour with Brubeck.
Paul Desmond Tracks
Take Ten
Paul Desmond
Take Ten
Take Ten
All Through The Night
Paul Desmond
All Through The Night
All Through The Night
Indian Summer
Paul Desmond
Indian Summer
Indian Summer
Take Five
Paul Desmond
Take Five
Take Five
Soon
Paul Desmond
Soon
Soon
Catavento
Paul Desmond
Catavento
Catavento
Bewitched, Bothered & Bewildered
Paul Desmond
Bewitched, Bothered & Bewildered
Bewitched, Bothered & Bewildered
Chorale
Paul Desmond
Chorale
Chorale
East of the Sun
Paul Desmond
East of the Sun
East of the Sun
Polka Dots and Moombeams
Paul Desmond
Polka Dots and Moombeams
Then I'll Be Tired Of You
Paul Desmond
Then I'll Be Tired Of You
Then I'll Be Tired Of You
For All We Know
Paul Desmond
For All We Know
For All We Know
Autumn Leaves
Chet Baker
Autumn Leaves
Autumn Leaves
But Happy
Paul Desmond
But Happy
But Happy
Embarcadero
Paul Desmond
Embarcadero
Embarcadero
Samba With Some Barbecue
Paul Desmond
Samba With Some Barbecue
Samba With Some Barbecue
Lady In Cement
Paul Desmond
Lady In Cement
Lady In Cement
A Watchman's Carroll
Paul Desmond
A Watchman's Carroll
A Watchman's Carroll
Stardust
The Dave Brubeck Quartet
Stardust
Stardust
Line For Lyons
Paul Desmond
Line For Lyons
Line For Lyons
Tangerine
Chet Baker & Paul Desmond, Chet Baker, Hubert Laws, Paul Desmond, Ron Carter & Steve Gadd
Tangerine
Tangerine
Take Five
The Dave Brubeck Quartet
Take Five
Take Five
Take Five (Live in Japan)
Paul Desmond
Take Five (Live in Japan)
Take Five (Live in Japan)
Blue Rondo A La Turk
Dave Brubeck
Blue Rondo A La Turk
Blue Rondo A La Turk
Misty Window
Paul Desmond
Misty Window
Misty Window
Imagination
Paul Desmond
Imagination
Imagination
El Condor Pasa
Paul Desmond
El Condor Pasa
El Condor Pasa
I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face
Paul Desmond
I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face
That Old Feeling
Paul Desmond
That Old Feeling
That Old Feeling
Advise And Consent
Paul Desmond
Advise And Consent
Advise And Consent
For Emily, Whenever I May Find Her
Paul Desmond
For Emily, Whenever I May Find Her
You Go To My Head
Paul Desmond
You Go To My Head
You Go To My Head
I'm Old Fashioned
Paul Desmond
I'm Old Fashioned
I'm Old Fashioned
Some Day My Prince Will Come
Paul Desmond
Some Day My Prince Will Come
Some Day My Prince Will Come
Everything Happens To Me
Paul Desmond
Everything Happens To Me
Everything Happens To Me
You're The Top
Paul Desmond
You're The Top
You're The Top
C Jam Blues
Paul Desmond
C Jam Blues
C Jam Blues
