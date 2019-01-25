Richard HickoxBorn 5 March 1948. Died 23 November 2008
Richard Hickox
1948-03-05
Richard Hickox Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Sidney Hickox, CBE (5 March 1948 – 23 November 2008) was an English conductor of choral, orchestral and operatic music.
Richard Hickox Performances & Interviews
Richard Hickox Tracks
Violin Concerto in A minor (2nd mvt)
Gian Carlo Menotti
Elegy for viola, string quartet and string orchestra
Herbert Howells
Symphony no 5 II. Andante con moto - Adagio
Malcolm Arnold
Valse intermezzo
Frank Bridge
Symphony No 5 (2nd mvt)
Edmund Rubbra
Blue (A Colour Symphony)
Arthur Bliss
St Paul's Suite, Op 29 No 2
Gustav Holst
Symphony in E major 'Irish'
Arthur Sullivan
Great is the Lord (Psalm 48), Op 67
Edward Elgar
Elijah: It is enough
Felix Mendelssohn
St Paul: Rise! Up! Arise!
Felix Mendelssohn
Symphony No 6 (1st mvt)
Malcolm Arnold
A Somerset Rhapsody, Op 21 No 2
Gustav Holst
A Fugal Overture, Op.40 No.1
Gustav Holst
Sea Songs arr for orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
6 Elizabethan dances for orchestra: no.3
William Alwyn
Sir Roger de Coverley
Frank Bridge
Suffolk Suite
Doreen Carwithen
Five variants of Dives and Lazarus
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Romance
Gerald Finzi
The Dance (Scenes from the Bavarian Highlands)
Edward Elgar
The Lord is my Shepherd (Hymnus paradisi)
Herbert Howells
Handel in the Strand
Percy Grainger
Sir Roger de Coverley, Christmas Dance
Frank Bridge
Symphony No. 2 1st Movement
Michael Tippett
Paul Bunyan: A Call and Chorus of Lumberjacks
Benjamin Britten
Hodie (Prelude)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Air in Spring; Fire in Summer (Ritual Dances from The Midsummer Marriage)
Michael Tippett
L' Italiana in Algeri (overture)
Gioachino Rossini
The Hebrides (Fingal's Cave) - overture (Op.26)
Felix Mendelssohn
Drake's Drum (Songs of the Sea, Op.91)
Charles Villiers Stanford
Fantastic scherzo for orchestra Op 25
Edmund Rubbra
BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Josef Suk & Richard Hickox
A Spiritual of Anger. Go Down, Moses
Michael Tippett
Voices of the night Op.86
Lennox Berkeley
Oration (Concerto Elegiaco, for Cello and Orchestra)
Frank Bridge
Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes (Moonlight)
Benjamin Britten
Suite on English Folk Tunes, Op. 90: 'A time there was...'
Benjamin Britten
Voyna i Mir, Op 91: Scene XI: What a dreadful scene!
Sergei Prokofiev
Ode to Death, Op 38
Gustav Holst
Green Bushes
Percy Grainger
Mass in E flat major, D.950: Kyrie
Franz Schubert
Serenade for Strings
Lennox Berkeley
The Waves (A Sea Symphony)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes (Sunday Morning)
Benjamin Britten
Symphony in E major, 'Irish' (3rd mvt)
Arthur Sullivan
Ode to Death
Gustav Holst
Past BBC Events
Proms 2008: Prom 43
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8bgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-17T19:28:48
17
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 17
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6r8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-25T19:28:48
25
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 13
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eghd4f
Royal Albert Hall
2006-07-23T19:28:48
23
Jul
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e89c8g
Royal Albert Hall
2006-07-22T19:28:48
22
Jul
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 14
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec3fxj
Royal Albert Hall
2005-07-25T19:28:48
25
Jul
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
