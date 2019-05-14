Pride and Glory was a side project for Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde. This was Wylde's first self-fronted project, before releasing his first solo-album, Book of Shadows, in 1996. After that he formed Black Label Society in 1998, which remains his current band.

Coming together in 1991, during the No More Tours supposed-retirement tour for Ozzy Osbourne's No More Tears, the band was originally named Lynyrd Skynhead and included the former White Lion rhythm section of bassist James LoMenzo and drummer Greg D'Angelo alongside Wylde. Although credited solely as 'Zakk Wylde' solo tracks, this line-up actually released two individual recordings; a raucous Southern instrumental entitled "Farm Fiddlin'" on a compilation called The Guitars That Rule the World (1991) and a cover of the blues-standard "Baby, Please Don't Go" on the L.A. Blues Authority Vol. 1 compilation (1992).

In early 1994 D'Angelo was replaced by Brian Tichy, this was at the same time that the band changed their name to Pride & Glory, and by May released their self-titled debut - and only - album, on Geffen Records. In June of that year, the band performed as a main stage act at the Donington Monsters of Rock Festival in England. In November 1994 LoMenzo left after their tour of Japan, 3 days before the beginning of their US Tour. Wylde managed to find a replacement for James in his long-time friend John DeServio. The band played their last show on December 10, 1994 in Los Angeles in which Slash, guitarist of popular rock bands Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver played the Jimi Hendrix songs "Voodoo Child" and "Red House" with the band.