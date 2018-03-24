Susannah McCorkleBorn 4 January 1946. Died 19 May 2001
Susannah McCorkle
1946-01-04
Susannah McCorkle Biography (Wikipedia)
Susannah McCorkle (January 1, 1946 – May 19, 2001) was an American jazz singer.
Susannah McCorkle Tracks
My Attorney Bernie
Susannah McCorkle
My Attorney Bernie
My Attorney Bernie
Last played on
Hit the Road to Dreamland
Susannah McCorkle
Hit the Road to Dreamland
Hit the Road to Dreamland
Last played on
My Buddy
Susannah McCorkle
My Buddy
My Buddy
Last played on
Look For The Silver Lining
Susannah McCorkle
Look For The Silver Lining
Look For The Silver Lining
Last played on
Phone Call To The Past
Susannah McCorkle
Phone Call To The Past
Phone Call To The Past
Last played on
Bewitched
Susannah McCorkle
Bewitched
Bewitched
Last played on
Lets Do It
Susannah McCorkle
Lets Do It
Lets Do It
Last played on
Love And The Weather
Susannah McCorkle
Love And The Weather
Love And The Weather
Last played on
The Computer Age
Susannah McCorkle
The Computer Age
The Computer Age
Last played on
Dont Let The Sun Catch You Crying
Susannah McCorkle
Dont Let The Sun Catch You Crying
Dont Let The Sun Catch You Crying
Last played on
They All Laughed
Susannah McCorkle
They All Laughed
They All Laughed
Last played on
I Was Doing Alright
Susannah McCorkle
I Was Doing Alright
I Was Doing Alright
Last played on
Guys And Dolls
Susannah McCorkle
Guys And Dolls
Guys And Dolls
Last played on
The Waters of March
Susannah McCorkle
The Waters of March
The Waters of March
Last played on
Just For A Thrill
Susannah McCorkle
Just For A Thrill
Just For A Thrill
Last played on
Down With Love
Susannah McCorkle
Down With Love
Down With Love
Last played on
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
Susannah McCorkle
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
Haunted Heart
Susannah McCorkle
Haunted Heart
Haunted Heart
Last played on
I got rhythm
Susannah McCorkle
I got rhythm
I got rhythm
Last played on
I Wanna Be A Sideman
Susannah McCorkle
I Wanna Be A Sideman
I Wanna Be A Sideman
Last played on
Theres No Business Like
Susannah McCorkle
Theres No Business Like
Theres No Business Like
Last played on
My Cuties Due At Two To Two
Susannah McCorkle
My Cuties Due At Two To Two
For All We Know
Susannah McCorkle
For All We Know
For All We Know
Last played on
Isnt This A Lovely Day
Susannah McCorkle
Isnt This A Lovely Day
Isnt This A Lovely Day
Last played on
I Want To Be A Sideman
Steve Gilmour, Allen Farnham, Susannah McCorkle, Susannah McCorkle, Rich De Rosa, Al Gafa & Dick Oatts
I Want To Be A Sideman
I Want To Be A Sideman
Last played on
Train In The Distance
Susannah McCorkle
Train In The Distance
Train In The Distance
Last played on
I Dont Want To Set The World On Fire
Susannah McCorkle
I Dont Want To Set The World On Fire
Lets Face The Music
Susannah McCorkle
Lets Face The Music
Lets Face The Music
Last played on
