Jimmie Rodgers1950s pop singer, born in 1933. Born 18 September 1933
Jimmie Rodgers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1933-09-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5bc8537-5bc5-4e37-915a-008c88436092
Jimmie Rodgers Biography (Wikipedia)
James Frederick Rodgers (born September 18, 1933 in Camas, Washington) is an American singer. Rodgers had a brief run of mainstream popularity in the late 1950s with a string of crossover singles that ranked highly on the Billboard Pop Singles, Hot Country and Western Sides and Hot Rhythm and Blues Sides charts; in the 1960s, Rodgers had more modest successes with adult contemporary music.
He is not related to the earlier country singer Jimmie C. Rodgers, who coincidentally died the same year the younger Rodgers was born. Among country audiences, the younger Rodgers is often known as Jimmie F. Rodgers to differentiate the two.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmie Rodgers Tracks
Sort by
Kisses Sweeter Than Wine
Jimmie Rodgers
Kisses Sweeter Than Wine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kisses Sweeter Than Wine
Last played on
Honeycomb
Jimmie Rodgers
Honeycomb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honeycomb
Last played on
English Country Garden
Jimmie Rodgers
English Country Garden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
English Country Garden
Last played on
The Fox & The Goose
Jimmie Rodgers
The Fox & The Goose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwh.jpglink
The Fox & The Goose
Last played on
Oh-Oh Im Falling In Love Again
Jimmie Rodgers
Oh-Oh Im Falling In Love Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh-Oh Im Falling In Love Again
Last played on
Kisses Sweeter Than Wine
Jimmie Rodgers
Kisses Sweeter Than Wine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwh.jpglink
Kisses Sweeter Than Wine
Last played on
Secretly
Jimmie Rodgers
Secretly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Secretly
Last played on
Better Loved You'll Never Be
Jimmie Rodgers
Better Loved You'll Never Be
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Better Loved You'll Never Be
Last played on
Woman From Liberia
Jimmie Rodgers
Woman From Liberia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Woman From Liberia
Last played on
The Wreck Of The John B
Jimmie Rodgers
The Wreck Of The John B
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wreck Of The John B
Last played on
The Fox And The Goose
Jimmie Rodgers
The Fox And The Goose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fox And The Goose
Last played on
Tammy
Jimmie Rodgers
Tammy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tammy
Last played on
It's My Time
Jimmie Rodgers
It's My Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's My Time
Last played on
Jimmie Rodgers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist