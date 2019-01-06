James Frederick Rodgers (born September 18, 1933 in Camas, Washington) is an American singer. Rodgers had a brief run of mainstream popularity in the late 1950s with a string of crossover singles that ranked highly on the Billboard Pop Singles, Hot Country and Western Sides and Hot Rhythm and Blues Sides charts; in the 1960s, Rodgers had more modest successes with adult contemporary music.

He is not related to the earlier country singer Jimmie C. Rodgers, who coincidentally died the same year the younger Rodgers was born. Among country audiences, the younger Rodgers is often known as Jimmie F. Rodgers to differentiate the two.