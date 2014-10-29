Clara Veseliza, known professionally as Clair Marlo, is a Croatian-American composer, performer, arranger and record producer.

She is known for her multiplatinum hit singles, "'Til They Take My Heart Away" and "Without Me", both from her debut album, Let It Go. Her songs became a staple in radio stations during the early 1990s. Marlo is also known for singing "Sviraj" and "Lullaby" on Paul Schwartz's album, Aria 2 - New Horizon, which reached #5 on Billboard's Top Classical Crossover Chart in 1999.