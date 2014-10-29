Clair Marlo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5bb7d04-6c1c-4d8c-86ba-a4db48f953a6
Clair Marlo Biography (Wikipedia)
Clara Veseliza, known professionally as Clair Marlo, is a Croatian-American composer, performer, arranger and record producer.
She is known for her multiplatinum hit singles, "'Til They Take My Heart Away" and "Without Me", both from her debut album, Let It Go. Her songs became a staple in radio stations during the early 1990s. Marlo is also known for singing "Sviraj" and "Lullaby" on Paul Schwartz's album, Aria 2 - New Horizon, which reached #5 on Billboard's Top Classical Crossover Chart in 1999.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clair Marlo Tracks
Sort by
Best Day Ever
Clair Marlo
Best Day Ever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Best Day Ever
Last played on
Zen Traffic (feat. Alex Baker)
Clair Marlo
Zen Traffic (feat. Alex Baker)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zen Traffic (feat. Alex Baker)
Last played on
Clair Marlo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist