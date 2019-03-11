Fonzie is a Portuguese rock band from Lisbon, formed in 1996. Consisting of vocalist and guitarist Hugo Maia, guitarist David Marques, bass guitarist Carlos Teixeira, and drummer João Marques. It was nominated for "Best Portuguese Act" two times at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2003 and in 2007. The band did three world tours playing in the four corners of the world for more than one time (USA, Japan, Australia, Singapore, UK, Brazil, Germany, Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Austria, Czech Republic, Sweden, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Chile, Argentina etc... Fonzie had shared the same stage with bands such as Linkin Park, Korn, Pennywise, The Offspring, Soulfly, Nofx, Millencolin, Jimmy Eat World, Lost Prophets, All American Rejects, My Chemical Romance, Black Eyed Peas, Muse, Misfits, Nickelback and more. Their music were featured on major music TV channels throughout the world such as (MTV, MTV2, MTV ASIA, NBC, Fuse TV, MCM) and was played in the most prestigious radio stations around the world. Their song "Gotta Get Away" were featured in American MTV series "Laguna Beach" and "MTV MADE".