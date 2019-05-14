Toby Grafftey-Smith (29 October 1970 – 11 April 2017), known professionally as Toby Smith, was an English musician, most famous for being the keyboardist and co-songwriter for Jamiroquai from 1992 until his departure in 2002.

Smith left Jamiroquai on 29 April 2002 during the Funk Odyssey tour due to family commitments.

He was the music producer and manager for the English pop rock band, The Hoosiers. Smith produced the 2009 album Caught In The Headlights for the British band Absent Elk. In 2013, he co-produced Matt Cardle's third album Porcelain, as well as providing writing contributions to several songs.

He owned Angelic Recording Studios based near Banbury.

Smith died on 11 April 2017. He had been diagnosed with cancer six years earlier. He was 46 years old.