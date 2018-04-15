Alfredo Le PeraBorn 4 June 1900. Died 24 June 1935
Alfredo Le Pera
1900-06-04
Alfredo Le Pera Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfredo Le Pera (4 June 1900 – 24 June 1935) was an Argentine journalist, dramatist, and lyricist, best known for his brief but fruitful collaboration with the renowned tango singer Carlos Gardel. He died in a plane accident with Gardel when he was at the height of his career.
Alfredo Le Pera Tracks
Mi Buenos Aires Querido
Carlos Gardell, Alfredo Le Pera, Daniel Barenboim, Rodolfo Mederos, Héctor Console & José Carli
Mi Buenos Aires Querido
Mi Buenos Aires Querido
