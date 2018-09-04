Nahuel di PierroBorn 1984
Nahuel di Pierro
1984
Nahuel di Pierro Biography (Wikipedia)
Nahuel di Pierro is an Argentine operatic bass.
Nahuel di Pierro was born in Buenos Aires and studied singing there at the Artistic Institute of the Teatro Colón, followed by the Atelier Lyrique of the Paris Opera.
For the Royal Opera, he has sung Colline in La bohème in 2012, and in 2014/15 Masetto in Don Giovanni.
Nahuel di Pierro Tracks
Un momento
Héctor Stamponi
Un momento
Un momento
Barrio de tango
Aníbal Troilo
Barrio de tango
Barrio de tango
Sur
Aníbal Troilo
Sur
Sur
Don Giovanni: Act 2
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni: Act 2
Don Giovanni: Act 2
Last played on
Don Giovanni: Act 1
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni: Act 1
Don Giovanni: Act 1
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 70: Tango Prom
Royal Albert Hall
2018-09-04T19:49:02
4
Sep
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 70: Tango Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 3: Debussy – Pelléas et Mélisande
Royal Albert Hall
2012-07-15T19:49:02
15
Jul
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 3: Debussy – Pelléas et Mélisande
Royal Albert Hall
