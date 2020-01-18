AWASantesson-Sey. Born 6 July 1997
AWA
1997-07-06
AWA Biography (Wikipedia)
Awa Matilda Isakine Santesson-Sey (born July 6, 1997 in Stockholm), known professionally as AWA, is a Swedish singer based in London. Her father is Senegalese, her mother Swedish.
At age 12, deciding she wanted to study classical music, she applied to and later attended Adolf Fredrik's Music School in Stockholm.
