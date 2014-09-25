David GeraghtyBorn 30 September 1975
David Geraghty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1975-09-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5aea1bd-ac71-449f-9ffb-5f13d9906496
David Geraghty Biography (Wikipedia)
David Geraghty (born 30 September 1975 in Leixlip, County Kildare, Ireland is a 5 time Choice Music Prize-nominated artist. He is a member of Irish band Bell X1, releases solo albums (see Join Me in the Pines) and also composes scores for Film & TV (see website HERE).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Geraghty Tracks
Sort by
Tuesday's Feet
David Geraghty
Tuesday's Feet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tuesday's Feet
Last played on
The Emperor's Hand Me Downs
David Geraghty
The Emperor's Hand Me Downs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back Seat
David Geraghty
Back Seat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back Seat
Last played on
All the King's Horses
David Geraghty
All the King's Horses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Watch Her Win
David Geraghty
Watch Her Win
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Watch Her Win
Last played on
Wear Out Your Name
David Geraghty
Wear Out Your Name
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falter
David Geraghty
Falter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falter
Last played on
Soft Spot
David Geraghty
Soft Spot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soft Spot
Last played on
Last Time Around
David Geraghty
Last Time Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Time Around
Last played on
David Geraghty Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist