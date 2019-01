David Geraghty (born 30 September 1975 in Leixlip, County Kildare, Ireland is a 5 time Choice Music Prize-nominated artist. He is a member of Irish band Bell X1, releases solo albums (see Join Me in the Pines) and also composes scores for Film & TV (see website HERE).

