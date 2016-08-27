Omar Khorshid (Arabic: عمر خورشيد‎; October 9, 1945 – May 29, 1981) was an Egyptian musician, composer, accompanist, and actor. Born in Cairo, Khorshid was a well-known guitarist who accompanied many Arabic singers, including Farid Al Atrash, Umm Kulthum, Abdel Wahab, and Abdel Halim Hafez.