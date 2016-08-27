Omar KhorshidBorn 1945. Died 29 May 1981
Omar Khorshid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5ae9800-e918-4e21-b872-aede252ffa51
Omar Khorshid Biography (Wikipedia)
Omar Khorshid (Arabic: عمر خورشيد; October 9, 1945 – May 29, 1981) was an Egyptian musician, composer, accompanist, and actor. Born in Cairo, Khorshid was a well-known guitarist who accompanied many Arabic singers, including Farid Al Atrash, Umm Kulthum, Abdel Wahab, and Abdel Halim Hafez.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Omar Khorshid Tracks
Sort by
Rasket El Fadaa
Omar Khorshid
Rasket El Fadaa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rasket El Fadaa
Last played on
Solenzara
Omar Khorshid
Solenzara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Solenzara
Last played on
Wadil Muluk (Valley of The Kings)
Omar Khorshid
Wadil Muluk (Valley of The Kings)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wadil Muluk (Valley of The Kings)
Last played on
Rakset El Fadaa (Unknown album, 1974)
Omar Khorshid
Rakset El Fadaa (Unknown album, 1974)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rakset El Fadaa (Unknown album, 1974)
Last played on
Rahbaniyat
Omar Khorshid
Rahbaniyat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rahbaniyat
Last played on
Omar Khorshid Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist